Twitter to share ad revenue with content creators

American microblogging platform, Twitter, has announced intent to share revenue from advertisements with content creators.

The CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, made the announcement in a tweet seen by Ripple Nigeria on Saturday.

According to Musk, the opportunity will be opened to subscribers of Blue Verified.

READ ALSO:Twitter launches dual view feature for web users

In the statement, Musk clarified that revenue from ads that appear on a creator’s reply threads, will be shared.

Recall that Twitter Blue is Twitter’s paid service option which is now available in some countries.

Since taking over Twitter as CEO, Musk has focused on reducing costs and introducing new plans for Twitter Blue subscription service, which offers the sought-after “verified” badge.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now