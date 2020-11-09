Twitter users come for Fani-Kayode after he called Kamala Harris ‘Jezebel’

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, is now in the eye of the storm following his comments on the outcome of the United States Presidential election, as well as calling the US Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris, a ‘Jezebel’.

Fani-Kayode who has, on different occasions, claimed to be an unapologetic supporter of incumbent US President Donald Trump, took to his Twitter handle to cast aspersion on the President-elect, Joe Biden and his Vice, Harris.

His tweet read:

“I know Jezebel when I see her. Look into Kamalla’s eyes. Kaballa + Kundalini = Kamalla. Biden is a puppet and a smokescreen. A Biden presidency is a Kamalla Presidency. A Kamalla Presidency is Satan’s Presidency. May God deliver. #CountEveryLegalVote #MAGA @realDonaldTrump”

However, insulting Harris, the first Black female VP in the history of America, did not go down well with many Nigerians who took to the micro-blogging platform and gave the ex-minister a piece of their mind.

Read some of the comments here:

@TechStewartt: “The man who invented Jezebelometer – a smart machine for detecting Jezebels.”

@feel_NN: “Yesterday the abuse was against the beautiful lady with an open back dress from the north, today it is Kamala Harris by FFK. When will humans be free from abusive societal and religious stereotyping? Think before you speak!”

@IdowuHussein: “A classic case of the blind leading the blind. You and my other Naija brothers’ sole reason for supporting DJT was his “Love of Christ”, moving the US embassy to Jerusalem and all other “Christian like” things, while ignoring his many acts that defied basic decency. May God deliver you.”

@the_realabolade: “It doesn’t matter if one is a graduate of Cambridge, foolishness knows no place of institution. So you now know Jezebel by looking into her eyes, referring to Kamala. This man here can’t take care of his household but knows who Jezebel is.”

@darlwright77: “So disrespectful to call someone’s mother and wife a Jezebel! No matter our political inclination, there are certain words or statement that shouldn’t be used to address women, mostly responsible mothers!”

@WahabGrace: “Why are you so bitter about @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris win? Must @realDonaldTrump win? You are taking this too personal.”

@johnnweze: “For a lady who has done nothing against you but stand election which she won and you are pouring so much hatred, God will judge this.”

@KingChifoo: “You know Jezebel when you see one yet you fell for many of them in your marriages? May God deliver you.”

@ejonesosimerha: “I understand your incredulity as per the outcome of the US election but the reason for this continuous psychotic rants I cannot comprehend, or abi Trump promise say him go make u Nigeria president in 2023?”

@AkunnaMessage: “I would have said you are more a Jezebel than her but I remembered that Jezebel isn’t a husband beater, isn’t a cheater, never had kids with several men, not a corrupt politician and a lot more. She deserves better.”

@signorsam: “Dear Chief FFK, I think it’s okay not to be part of the support base of the POTUS-elect and his vice, it’s your right. But resorting to name calling in that regard isn’t states-manly. The choice Americans have made unprecedentedly must be respected.”

@Gideon005: “Oga FFK, your own sef too much. E get weytin Trump dey give you? Abi Trump don promise you Aviation Minister if he wins the election? Bros, you’ve failed here don’t go and confuse those that are moving forward.”

@__adddyyy: “You probably said same about your ex-wives. Leave this one out. Leave her eyes alone.”

@SalaamYusuff1: “Were you promised appointment if @realDonaldTrump returns or he’s the one bankrolling you?”

