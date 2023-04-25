Twitter verifies fake Disney Junior account with Gold Tick. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Twitter verifies fake Disney Junior account with Gold Tick

More controversies as Elon Musk‘s Twitter verifies Disney Junior branded Twitter account with a gold tick before suspending it from the social media platform.

Twitter users noted that the @DisneyJuniorUK account had a gold checkmark next to it, indicating that Twitter had validated the account as belonging to a legitimate business.

The development follows closely as Elon Musk tries to reinstate the verification badges after initially setting them for a fee.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that The social media platform that gives checkmarks to businesses with significant followings made a mistake and gave it to @DisneyJuniorUK, which has since been suspended.

Twitter appears to have given a gold checkmark to a fake Disney Junior account 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/0Ab1hE3cso — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) April 24, 2023

The number of followers on the account increased from about 1,400 to over 4,700 after receiving the checkmark.

This implies that verified organization accounts—even bogus ones—might experience an increase in prominence.

Tech Trivia: Which of the following is a diagram with arrows and boxes?

A. Spreadsheet

B. Database

C. Rich text file

D. Flowchart

Answer: see end of post

2. U.S. streaming service, Netflix, to invest $2.5B in South Korea to make TV shows, movies

Giant U.S. streaming service, Netflix, has announced plans to invest $2.5 billion in South Korea to produce Korean TV series, movies, and unscripted shows.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos disclosed the plans in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday.

Ripples Nigeria understands that the latest investment doubles the amount the company has invested in the market since 2016.

“We were able to make this decision because we have great confidence that the Korean creative industry will continue to tell great stories,” Sarandos said in a statement.

According to Sarandos, the investment will spread over the next four years to produce Korean TV series, movies, and unscripted shows.

3. Britain launches $125M fund to boost AI development in healthcare, education

Britain has launched 100 million pounds ($124.5 million) funding to develop artificial intelligence used by chatbots like ChatGPT to boost the healthcare and education system.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed this in a release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, consumer concerns around AI continue to grow after Italy outlawed ChatGPT on data protection grounds earlier this month.

“By investing in emerging technologies through our new expert taskforce, we can continue to lead the way in developing safe and trustworthy AI as part of shaping a more innovative UK economy,” the PM said.

He added that the funding will be used to develop AI foundation models, a technology found in OpenAI’s ChatGPT and similar tools, for use across the economy.

Trivia Answer: Flowchart

A flowchart is a diagram that describes a process or operation. It includes multiple steps, which the process “flows” through from start to finish.

By Kayode Hamsat

