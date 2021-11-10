Twitter was suspended not banned in Nigeria – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Wednesday the microblogging platform, Twitter, was not banned in Nigeria.

Mohammed, who was responding to a question from a participant at the Nigerian International Partnership Forum in Paris, France, said the platform was only suspended.

According to dictionaries, suspension is a form of punishment imposed by authorities but not enforced as long as no further offence is committed within a specified period.

Ban, on the other hand, means an official or legal prohibition.

The minister stressed that the lifting of Twitter’s suspension was delayed because the platform had only met 10 out of 12 conditions spelt out by the federal government on the matter.

He also insisted that the suspension of the platform has nothing to do with Buhari.

He, however, declared that the matter would soon be resolved.

Mohammed said: “I want to categorically say that Twitter was not banned in Nigeria, it was only suspended. So, Twitter was never banned, it was suspended.

“Also, the suspension has nothing to do with President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The correspondence between us and Twitter has reached an advanced stage. I want to say that the correspondence and the exchanges have been fruitful.

“But we have a few more issues to resolve. Out of about 12 conditions, Twitter has been able to meet 10.

“Very soon, all issues will be resolved in a way that will be good for both our country and Twitter.”

