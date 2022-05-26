Twitter’s Jack Dorsey accused of backstabbing board members over Elon Musk takeover

Twitter founder, Jack Dorsey, drew down the curtain on his time at the social media company on Wednesday, resigning from the board of directors amid claims he backstabbed fellow board members.

Dorsey’s resignation comes seven months after he stepped down as Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, handing over to Parag Agrawal, who Ripples Nigeria had also reported could be on his way out after businessman, Elon Musk, completes acquisition of Twitter.

The former CEO had founded Twitter in 2006 with Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams, and currently holds 2.4% stake in the microblogging site, making him one of the top ten majority shareholders.

Ripples Nigeria had previously reported that Musk and the Twitter board have agreed to an acquisition deal worth $44 billion, although, the billionaire has now suggested that due to the spam account issue, the cost should be slashed by 20%.

Prior to Dorsey’s exit, a former Vice President of Product and member of Twitter’s founding team, Jason Goldman, had criticised the founder, stating he encouraged Musk to acquire 100% of the social media firm.

Read also: Twitter my biggest regret, founder, Jack Dorsey, says after Elon Musk acquisition

According to Goldman, Dorsey had suggested that Twitter was better as a private company to achieve its purpose, during a meeting with Musk, in April, at the time the Tesla owner was being convinced not to purchase more than 14.9%.

After Dorsey’s comment, Musk stated that, “I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.” the billionaire said, hinting on 100% takeover.

Talking about Dorsey’s advise, Goldman said, “That to me is just a clear backstabbing of the board by the founder when they had a deal in hand to come to a standstill.” he told Bloomberg.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now