Twitter’s suspension a unique opportunity for Nigerians to develop alternative Apps – APC | Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said on Saturday the Federal Government’s suspension of the microblogging platform, Twitter, was in the national interest.

The Secretary of APC’s Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said: “We are a democratic and independent nation. Citizens should defend our sovereignty by supporting the federal government’s Twitter suspension. It is in our national interest.”

The federal government on Friday suspended Twitter’s operations in the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who announced the suspension in a statement, cited persistent use of Twitter for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence as the reason behind the government’s decision to ban the platform.

APC also challenged talented Nigerians to use the opportunity to develop alternative and competitive social media applications that can rival Twitter and other applications developed by the West.

Akpanudoedehe added: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) urges Nigerians talented in the development of social media/software applications to seize the opportunity of the suspension of Twitter operations in the country to develop homegrown applications that can rival existing social media platforms and meet the needs of Nigerians.

“Russia has VKontakte (VK), China has Weibo, among several homegrown social media platforms. The APC believes that the country has the potentials and talents that can develop alternative and competitive applications to existing platforms in the world.

“Twitter’s suspension will undoubtedly serve as a positive trigger to unleash the creative potentials of Nigerians in the global digital space.

“This is a challenge to our vibrant youths with such talents. They will get support in the exercise from relevant federal government agencies as well as the numerous Information and Communication Technology (ICT) training and research establishments in the country.

“The recent announcement by the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, that Nigeria will soon start the production of smartphones and Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards for the African market is evidence that the country has what it takes to make a deep and strong foray into the global ICT industry.”

