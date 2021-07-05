Metro
Two abducted siblings found dead in Benue
Two children of the same parents, Eric Abba and Aondona Abba, who were abducted by unknown people on Saturday in Benue State, have been found dead after being killed by their adductors.
It was gathered that the kids who were seven years old and six years old respectively, lived with their parents at Plot 109, Captain Downes Street, Gboko East local government area of Benue State, but were abducted around the J.S. Tarka Institute of Political Studies around 5pm after they had gone to watch a football match at a viewing centre a few metres away from their residence.
Their parents were said to have raised the alarm when they didn’t see them, leading to a search and rescue effort, which yielded no results.
The footwear of one of the kids was found near a dugout area that had a pool of water and the second’s footwear was later located at a nearby Catholic Church on Sunday.
The discovery prompted an initial suspicion they might have drowned in the stagnant water and local divers were mobilised into the shallow water for hours to no avail.
But their corpses were later found dumped near the J.S. Tarka Institute of Political Studies with clear evidence of strangulation around their necks.
The state police spokesman, DSP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incident to Ripples Nigeria on Monday, said a report of the abduction and murder of the kids had been filed and the police has swung into action with a view to unraveling the mystery behind it.
