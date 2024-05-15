Two Abia lawmakers dump YPP for LP

Two members of the Abia State House of Assembly on Wednesday dumped the Young Progressive Party (YPP) for the Labour Party in the state.

The lawmakers – Iheanacho Nwogu (Osisioma North) and Fine Ahuama (Osisioma South) – were received by the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, at the Government House in Umuahia.

The governor promised that the LP would provide a level playground for all and urged the lawmakers to work for the party in Osisioma LGA.

In their remarks, the duo said they joined the LP because of the governor’s achievements since he assumed office in May last year.

