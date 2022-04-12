Connect with us

News

Two Anambra lawmakers join PDP

Published

9 mins ago

on

BAYELSA GUBER: PDP downplays last minute defections from the party

Two members of the Anambra State House of Assembly on Tuesday dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The lawmakers – Douglas Egbuna (Onitsha North I) and John Nwokoye (Awka North) – announced their defection to the opposition party at the plenary.

The development brought the number of PDP members in the Assembly to eight.

Egbuna, who is the House Deputy Minority Whip, said: “I’m pleased to announce my defection from APC to PDP over reasons best known to me.”

Read also: Nigeria in very bad shape, only PDP can rebuild it —Saraki

The House Minority Leader, Mr. Onyebuchi Offor, commended the lawmakers for their decision and welcomed them to PDP.

He said: “I thank you for making the decision to join our accommodating party. We welcome you into our midst as members of PDP in the House of Assembly.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

seven + 8 =

Investigations

Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals
Investigations9 hours ago

INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
Investigations3 weeks ago

FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers

Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations3 months ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations4 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...