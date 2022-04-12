Two Anambra lawmakers join PDP

Two members of the Anambra State House of Assembly on Tuesday dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The lawmakers – Douglas Egbuna (Onitsha North I) and John Nwokoye (Awka North) – announced their defection to the opposition party at the plenary.

The development brought the number of PDP members in the Assembly to eight.

Egbuna, who is the House Deputy Minority Whip, said: “I’m pleased to announce my defection from APC to PDP over reasons best known to me.”

The House Minority Leader, Mr. Onyebuchi Offor, commended the lawmakers for their decision and welcomed them to PDP.

He said: “I thank you for making the decision to join our accommodating party. We welcome you into our midst as members of PDP in the House of Assembly.”

