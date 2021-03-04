Two APC House of Assembly members defect to PDP in Bauchi | Ripples Nigeria

Two All Progressives Congress (APC) members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly have defected to the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The members are Hon. Yusuf Muhammad Bako, representing Pali Constituency from Alkaleri LGA, and Hon. Umar Yakubu, representing Udubo Constituency.

This disclosure was made by the Spokesperson for the Speaker of the Assembly, Abdul Burra, after the plenary held late Wednesday and made available to journalists.

According to Burra, Yakubu and Bako made their intentions known in a letter dated March 2, 2021.

He said, “Yakubu’s decision to quit APC was based on the issues arising in the party at both state and national levels.

“He pledged his continued commitment toward salvaging the plight of the citizen and contribute to the developmental goals of the present administration in Bauchi State.

“Bako said his defection came after series of consultations with his constituents in which they decided that he should join political forces with PDP to ensure the success of the present administration considering the developments being brought to the state.

“According to him, there is need for him to have a clear political direction in line with the demands of his people hence the reason of his movement to PDP.”

With the development, the PDP now has 11 members in the state assembly while the APC has 19.

