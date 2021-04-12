Two arrested as man slumps, dies during argument with lady friend at Lagos bar | Ripples Nigeria

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested two suspects for the alleged murder of one Osita Anwuanwu, 64, in the Arida area of Ikotun.

The deceased was certified dead following an argument with the two yet to be identified suspects.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi in a statement on Sunday stated that the daughter of the deceased said he had an argument with the suspects and slumped in the process.

Mr Adejobi added that the suspects had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, for further investigation.

He said, “Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have again arrested two suspects for the alleged killing of one Osita Anwuanwu, 64, in the Ikotun area of Lagos State on April 8, 2021, around 8.45pm.

“The daughter of the deceased, Linda Anwuanwu, reported to the police at Ikotun Division that she was informed that her father, one Osita Anwuanwu, 64, was lying unconscious in a pub at Arida after he had a misunderstanding with one Ngozi Emezue, 38, and Juliet Eguebor, 35. Police operatives from the Ikotun Division raced to the scene and rushed the deceased to the General Hospital, Igando, where he was certified dead.

“According to preliminary investigation by the police, the deceased had gone to check his lady friend, Juliet, who he had not seen for some time, at Ngozi’s pub, where he and the suspects engaged in a hot argument and physical assault before he slumped.

“The two suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, for proper investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Osita Anwuanwu.”

