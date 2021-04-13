Two arrested in Rivers with substandard 'ponmo' from Madagascar | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Two arrested in Rivers with substandard ‘ponmo’ from Madagascar
The Rivers State government has handed two persons accompanying a truckload of substandard animal hide, popularly known as Ponmo, in Elemme local government area of the state to the police.
On Monday, the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Fred Kpakol confirmed the incident to journalists in Port Harcourt adding that from the the import papers, the seized products came into the country from Madagascar.
Mr Kpakol said that the seized goods and the suspects have been taken to the police area command in Eleme for further investigation.
The commissioner disclosed that the arrest was made possible following a tip-off.
Read also: NAFDAC warns against consumption of Ponmo
Kpakol stated, “We got a tip-off that some canda meat that was imported found its way into the state. We went in and found out that it had come in from the Onne Port.
“It’s was a container full of canda meat. We were able to intercept it and took it to the area command. When it was opened, it was discovered that it was adulterated and stinking.
Meanwhile, the Area Police Commander, Martins Nwogu said the suspects claimed the consignment was owned by a man identified simply as Alhaji.
They also claimed that the products are raw materials for making bags and shoes.
