Two arrested over alleged theft of electrical wires worth N1.5m in Enugu

Police operatives in Enugu have arrested two notorious criminals who specialise in stealing electrical wiring and installations in new construction sites in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Daniel Ndukwe, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Enugu, said the operatives recovered electrical distribution boxes, rolls of cables, and many quantities of LED electrical bulbs all valued at about ₦1.5 million from the suspects.

He added that police operatives serving in the Independence Layout Police Division arrested the suspects on between April 6 and April 9.

Ndukwe said: “Police operatives arrested one Sunday Ogbodo, 38, of Akpugo in Nkanu West Local Government Area (LGA).

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to having stolen numerous electrical wiring and installation items from different building construction sites in Independence Layout and other parts of Enugu metropolis, using his Peugeot 406 car, which was also recovered.

“The suspect’s confessional statements further led to the arrest of one of his conspirators, main receiver and distributor of the stolen items, one Ogbonna Maduabuchi, 40, of Amechi-Uwani Awkunanaw in Enugu South LGA on April 9.

“He also confessed to the crime.

“Further investigative actions are underway to arrest the suspects’ cohorts at large, while they will be arraigned and prosecuted once investigations are concluded.”

