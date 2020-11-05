Two bandit leaders repent, surrender ten AK 47 rifle to Gov. Masari

Two repentant bandit leaders named, Sale Turwa, aged 30 and Muhammed Sani, aged 33, on Wednesday surrendered themselves to the Katsina State police and state Governor, Aminu Bello Masari.

The two repentant leaders were presented to the Governor by the state’s commissioner for Police, Alhaji Sanusi Buba, and his counterparts from the 17 Brigade, Katsina Department of State Security and the Civil Defense Corps.

This development was confirmed in a statement by the spokesperson of the Command, SP Isah Gambo.

According to Gambo, the gang leaders repented and surrendered ten AK 47 rifles due to persistent pressure and actionable intelligence from the police.

The Police commissioner, Buba had earlier told Governor Masari that it was the view and consensus of all the security chiefs in the state to request him “to accept the bandits’ remorse and forgive them, so as to serve as encouragement for others to follow suit’’

While describing the development as a very significant milestone in the fight against banditry and other criminalities, Governor Masari urged the security operatives not to relent, but redouble their efforts in fighting the bandits until they are completely subdued in the state.

He further reiterated his earlier charge to the security agencies in the state to be ruthless with the bandits terrorizing the state and the neighboring states, Kaduna and Zamfara, in an orgy of kidnapping for ransom, rape, arson, and cattle rustling.

He said; “I’ve instructed the security operatives to deal ruthlessly with the bandits until they are rendered permanently ineffective.’’

“We are no more going to negotiate with them, but if on their volition they decide to renounce their violent criminal ways and embrace peace, we are ready to listen to them.

“Even then, they must surrender all the arms and ammunition in their possession, otherwise they remain enemies to be dealt with accordingly, as far as we are concerned.

“Government is always ready to receive, forgive and rehabilitate repentant bandits, as long as they surrender all the arms and ammunition in their possession, but it is not up to us to romance with them.’’

The Governor also called on those who are yet to renounce their criminal ways as well as their informers, to borrow a leaf from the two repentant commanders, assuring them that they, their families, and property will be adequately protected.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

