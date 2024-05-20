Two beheaded, 7 kidnapped in Ebonyi fresh communal clashes

Two persons were reportedly beheaded while seven others were abducted in fresh communal clashes at Ikachi village in Akparata area of Effium in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State on Sunday.

The spokesman for the state police command, Joshua Ukandu, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday in Abakaliki, said the assailants also destroyed property worth millions of naira in the attacks.

The Ezza and Effium communities have been enmeshed in deadly clashes since 2021 with several persons killed and properties destroyed during the period.

READ ALSO:Gunmen abduct FRSC officials in Ebonyi

Ukandu said:

“We are aware of the attack and the command is on top of the situation. We have been working with other security agencies to ensure that peace returned to the area.

“The command is also investigating the attack to ascertain the root cause of the matter.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now