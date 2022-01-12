Two Borno LGAs under Boko Haram control – Gov Zulum

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, said on Wednesday two local government areas in the state are currently under the control of Boko Haram insurgents.

Zulum, who disclosed this when he hosted the Senate Committee on Army at the Government House in Maiduguri, said two LGAs were Abadam and Guzamala.

The governor said the insecurity was made worse by the presence of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the Southern part of the state.

He challenged the military to step up the fight against the insurgents.

Zulum said: “I must commend the Nigerian Army for the relative peace in many parts of the state. However, I want to appeal to the military to take the war to the insurgents and chase them out because ISWAP is currently recruiting fighters in some parts of the state.

“If nothing is done to check and tackle the growing presence of ISWAP fighters who are better armed, more deadly, more sophisticated, and receive more funds than Boko Haram, it will be disastrous not only to Borno State but the country in the general.

“They are growing spontaneously and it is not difficult for us to address these problems. We need to pursue ISWAP at this early stage.

“ISWAP fighters are mounting checkpoints between Damboa and Biu; they are collecting taxes from communities because just three days ago, I got security information that they held a party ceremony with over 300 machines. Something needs to be done especially on the axis of Askira, Chibok, and Damboa.

“Another issue is that two of our local government headquarters are still under the control of Boko Haram terrorists; Malamfatori in Abadam local government and Guzamala.

“We want the owners of these two local governments to take over, that is the government of Borno State and the two local governments.

“I have commended the Nigerian Army for the relative peace in many parts of the state and there is nothing wrong if I ask them to wake up from the slumber in addressing the problems of ISWAP.”

