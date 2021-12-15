International
Two Brazilian politicians settle feud in a cage fight (Video)
Two top Brazilian politicians, Simao Peixoto and Erineu Da Silva have settled their feud by fighting in a cage match.
In the fight that took place on Sunday, December 12, Simao was declared the winner after he knocked out his opponent Silva.
Simao Peixoto, the Mayor of Borba, was publicly challenged to the fistfight in September by a former councilor named Erineu da Silva.
Silva, who uses the nickname Mirico, was reportedly furious at the mayor’s alleged failure to conserve a waterpark near the Madeira river and demanded a showdown with Peixoto.
Read also: Moroccan boxer attempts to bite opponent’s ear at Tokyo Olympics
Peixoto accepted the challenge, publishing a video online indicating his readiness to fight Silva.
“Show your face!” the mayor told Silva.
The match took place before thousands of spectators on Sunday with the Mayor winning by knockout to end the long-running feud.
Watch the moment below.
