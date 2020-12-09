Two brothers killed, others injured in Imo robbery attack

Two brothers were on Tuesday killed, and other people injured, throwing Owerri, the Imo State capital into mourning.

The victims, Ifeanyi Anyanwu, 47, and Tochukwu Anyanwu, 45, were shot dead in the robbery attack at the back gate of the Imo State University, Owerri.

It was gathered that two other persons, Kasim Rashidi, 22, and Salam Rashidi, 20, who were with the deceased were also shot in the robbery attack but rushed to the Federal Medical Center, Owerri, where they are receiving medical treatment .

According to a police source, the siblings were killed after they had been robbed of their gray coloured Ford Edge with the number plate, BWR 809 BC.

He said, “The deceased who were brothers of the same parents were living at plot 249 Area ‘A’ World Bank Housing Estate, Owerri. They were from Umuopara Omukwu, Onicha in Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA.

“They were robbed of their ash-coloured Ford Edge car with registration number BWR 809 BC and both of them were shot dead by unknown gunmen at Imo State University, Owerri back gate.

“One Salam Rashidi aged 20, and Kasim Rashidi aged 22, both of Okwu Uratta in Owerri North LGA, sustained gunshot injuries from the hoodlums during their indiscriminate shooting.

“Corpses of the deceased have been removed and deposited at Aladinma mortuary and the gunshot victims taken to FMC Owerri for treatment.”

The Police Spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the robbery attack while saying that they had already commenced an investigation into the incident.

