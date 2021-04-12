Two bullets extracted from body of Ekiti monarch shot by gunmen | Ripples Nigeria

A commissioner in Ekiti State House of Assembly, Segun Erinle revealed on Sunday that a monarch in the state, Oba Adetutu Ajayi who was attacked on Friday and shot, has had two bullets extracted from his body.

He also informed that the monarch has been responding to treatment.

The traditional ruler on Friday sustained gunshot wounds along the Ayetoro Ekiti-Ewu Road in Ilejemeje local government area when some yet to be unidentified masked gunmen shot at his vehicle.

Mr Erinle said the tension created in the community Friday following the shooting of the monarch by bandits, had gone down.

He also said that two bullets were extracted from his body.

“The Elewu is responding to treatment. He is feeling better. Bullets have been extracted, we thank God. Two bullets were extracted from Kabiyesi’s body.

“The tension in the community has gone down. We have calmed the people down. The police and operatives of the Amotekun Corps have been around and have been patrolling the town. Everything is calm now. Moreover, that the Kabiyesi is getting better.”

Erinle added, “According to information and what Kabiyesi told me, he was returning from Ayetoro Ekiti to Ewu, where he went to buy something. Many times, he prefers to go himself by way of driving as a form of exercise. On his way back, he said he met the masked criminals at a spot, where the road was bad, and they started shooting.

“So, he stopped and they told him that they would kill him. They took his phones and money, which was about N100,000, and in the process, Kabiyesi just drove off. That was how he managed to escape from them. But they rained bullets on his car as he drove off.

“I still charge the police and other security agencies to try their best to arrest the culprits and as well increase the security outreach in all our towns and villages in the state, especially those of us that are near the border towns.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, said the command was making efforts to arrest the culprits, adding that no arrest had been made so far.

Efforts to nab the attackers, he said, included “combing of the bushes and forests in the community and indeed the state by police personnel in collaboration with the personnel of the Amotekun Corps and local hunters.”

Also, the state Commissioner for Information, Akin Omole, who decried the attack on the traditional ruler, said the government was bothered by the incident, but gave an assurance that the appropriate agencies of government handling the matter would follow it to a logical conclusion.

Omole said, “We are bothered as a government. The police have been informed and they have swung into action. This is a criminal case. When things border on criminal or security matter, it is the security agencies that are directly in charge. Ours is to give support to them to do their job.

“We are already in the process of making sure that such things do not happen again. It is prevention that is important. We know that security issues are a challenge in Nigeria, so, we are taking the necessary steps.”

