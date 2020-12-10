Two businessmen killed as gunmen invade Lagos community

Gunmen, who invaded the Igbe-Lara community in the Igbogbo-Bayeku Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, have killed two businessmen in an attack residents believe to have been sponsored.

It was gathered that about 15 gunmen, armed with sophisticated weapons, stormed the Igbe-Lara bus stop and opened fire on the people, and in the process killed a man dealing in the dog meat business at the front of a leisure centre, Dre Bar, while another businessman, Olanrewaju Omobolaji, aka Excel, was gunned down in another pub, the Garden Bar.

A resident of the community, Abideen Akintunde, who spoke on the invasion, said Omobolaji was shot in the head, adding that apart from the two businessmen who were killed, some other residents sustained bullet wounds.

“The assailants stormed the area in two vehicles and shot continuously. A lot of people were wounded and two people were killed at different locations. The people who perpetrated the crime were about 15 in number,” Akintunde said.

Continuing, he said:

“They came with sophisticated weapons. There was no sign that they had a target because the moment they got to the Igbe-Lara Junction, they opened fire and kept shooting as they entered into the inner street leading to the Garden Bar. While shooting, they drove past the bar and went down the road.

“It was when they were returning that they shot one of the customers, Olanrewaju Omobolaji, in the head inside the Garden Bar and he died on the spot.

“Later, we gathered that another man who sold dog meat close to the Dre Bar, on the Igbe-Ginti Road, was also shot dead at the front of the bar.”

However, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the invasion, said only one person was killed, adding that the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered the Area Commander to beef up security in the area.

“The incident happened opposite Dre Bar, in Olomitutu Junction, Igbe-Lara. A man was shot dead opposite the bar and policemen from Ijede Division were deployed in the area.

“We don’t have any record of another death in the area. But from observations, apart from cultists, we know some boys usually come together in the name of gangsterism and cause problems.

“Most of these gang members are young and into hard drugs, so, when they are on drugs, they misbehave. But the Commissioner of Police had a meeting with the Area Commander to beef up security and normalcy has been restored.”

