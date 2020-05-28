Two cases of covid-19 infections recorded in Kogi

Two cases of the novel COVID-19 virus have been recorded in Kogi State (Nigeria’s North-Central) according to figures provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

This was revealed in a Twitter post on Wednesday night by the NCDC, marking the first time that positive results were confirmed for Kogi since the outbreak of the virus in Nigeria about three months ago.

The breakdown of the figure on state-by-state basis by the NCDC revealed the following: Lagos (256), Katsina (23), Edo (22), Rivers (14), Kano (13), Adamawa (11), Akwa Ibom (11), Kaduna (7), Kwara (6), Nasarawa (6) and Gombe (2).

Others are – Plateau (2), Abia (2), Delta (2), Benue (2), Niger (2), Kogi (2), Oyo (2), Imo (1), Borno (1), Ogun (1) and Anambra (1).

The NCDC said: “8,733 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 2,501 AND Deaths: 254.”

This development came days after the Kogi State Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) lamented that testing for COVID-19 had remained a huge challenge in the state.

The NMA Chairman in Kogi State, Kabir Zubair, who disclosed this while reacting to the claim by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) that only one test had been sent to the centre by Kogi since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, said the state had recorded a number of suspected cases but such cases could not be ascertained to be positive or negative without tests.

