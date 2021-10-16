Two chairmen emerge as PDP factions hold parallel congresses in Oyo

Two different executives emerged in the Oyo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after two factions organised parallel congresses in Ibadan on Saturday.

The first congress organised by a faction loyal to the state Governor, Seyi Makinde, took place at the main bowl of the Lekan Salami Sports Complex in Adamasingba, Ibadan.

The aggrieved members led by former Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Mrs. Mulikat Adeola-Akande and Chief Bisi Olopoeniyan, held their congress at Jogor Centre, Liberty Road, off Ring Road, Ibadan.

The Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who announced the results of the congress held at Lekan Salami Sports Complex, declared Mr. Dayo Ogungbenro as the PDP Chairman in the state.

3, 250 delegates from the 33 local government areas of the state took part in the exercise.

READ ALSO: PDP committee reconciles aggrieved members in Oyo

He said Ogungbenro scored 3,110 votes out of the total votes.

Wasiu Adeleke emerged as the party’s secretary in the state after recording 3,111 votes.

On the other hand, Chief Michael Okunlade emerged as the PDP Chairman in the congress organized by the Adeola-Akande-led faction after scoring 2,712 votes in the exercise.

Other members of the executive committee are Abiodun Oyesola (Secretary), Matthew Abioye, (Deputy Chairman), Bola Akinyemi (Publicity Secretary), and Adekola Adeoye (Youth Leader).

Ogungbenro and Okunlade in their separate acceptance speeches promised to unify the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now