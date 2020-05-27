Two children abducted in Abakaliki rescued

Two children, aged five and 10 who were abducted at gun point after their mother was robbed of a huge sum of money have been rescued by the Ebonyi State Police Command.

The spokesperson of the command, Mrs Loveth Odah disclosed this in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Abakaliki.

According to Odah, who confirmed that the kidnappers robbed the mother of the siblings of a huge amount of money before abducting her children, the kidnappers also demanded N10 million ransom but had to abandon the children at a location in Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state, after a manhunt by police operatives.

She further disclosed that the children had been reunited with their mother while efforts were being made to track down the abductors and their collaborators.

“Our men are currently in pursuit of the fleeing suspected kidnappers; also investigations are ongoing to unmask possible conspirators with a view to arresting them.

“I want to assure the public that there is no hiding place for criminals in the state and that efforts are being intensified to sustain police surveillance in every part of the state.

“We also urge the public to volunteer timely information on criminal activities in their areas to assist the police to nip crime in the bud,” Odah said.

