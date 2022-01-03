Two children die in Akwa Ibom auto crash

Two children died and five other persons were injured in an auto crash along Uyo-Ikot Ekpene highway in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State on Monday.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in the state, Matthew Olonisaye, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said a motorcycle and truck were involved in the crash.

He blamed the accident on reckless driving and cautioned road users to always obey traffic regulations.

The FRSC official said: “Seven people – one male and female adult, three male and two female children were involved in the accident. One male and female children lost their lives in the crash.

READ ALSO: Auto crash kills six, injures 10 along Bauchi-Kano Highway

“Drivers should stop abusing the usage of the road by obeying traffic rules and regulations. It’s unfortunate that this happened at the beginning of the new year. We commiserate with the families of the dead children.

“Motorcycle riders should be reminded that motorcycles under 50cc are not allowed to ply the highway and should not overtake by the right-hand side of the vehicle.

“Drivers should not forget that motorcycle riders are human beings, and should not be harassed on the highway.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now