Two children die in collapsed Lagos building

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed on Wednesday that two children died in a collapsed building in the Ogudu area of the state.

Oke-Osanyintolu told journalists the LASEMA Response Team (LRT) brought out the remains of the victims within two hours of operations.

According to him, the building located at 46, Gafari Balogun Street, Ogudu, collapsed after a heavy downpour.

The LASEMA chief said the agency response team received a distress call at 12:40 p.m. of a collapsed building at the location.

He said: “On arrival at the scene by agency responders, it was observed that a building collapsed as a result of a mudslide at the rear of the building caused by heavy rainfall.

“We were informed that two children – one male and one female – were trapped and immediately commenced a search and rescue operation.

“Unfortunately, they were found dead and their remains were transported to the mortuary.”

Oke-Osanyintolu said that integrity test would be conducted on the remainder of the building which had now been cordoned off by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

