Two Chinese nationals jailed for illegal mining in Kwara

A Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State,has convicted and jailed two Chinese nationals, Duan Ya Hong and Xiao Yi, to one year imprisonment each, for engaging in illegal mining activities in the state.

The duo, along with their company, Ebuy Concept Limited, were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), before Justice Evelyn Anyadike, on one-count charge related to illegal mining and possession of solid minerals without the required licenses.

Their conviction was confirmed in a statement on Thursday by the Commission’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, who said the Chinese nationals were arrested after they had purchased 30 tons of minerals, transported via a truck with Registration Number JJJ 386 XT, at Banni in Kaiama LGA of the state in February, an offence that contravenes Section 1(8)(b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act 1984.

“Justice Evelyn Anyadike of the Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin, convicted and sentenced two Chinese: Duan Ya Hong and Xiao Yi to one year imprisonment for offences bordering on illegal mining and possession of solid minerals without requisite licences,” the EFCC spokesman said.

“The duo were arraigned on Monday, April 22, 2024, alongside their company, Ebuy Concept Limited on a one-count charge bordering on illegal mining.

“The lone-count charge reads:

“That you, Ebuy Trading Worldwide Nig. LTD, Duan Ya Hong, Xiao Yi sometime in the Month of February 2024 at Banni, in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, without lawful authority, purchased minerals to wit; 30 tons of minerals conveyed in a Truck, with Registration Number JJJ 386 XT and thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 1(8)(b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act 1984.

“They pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to them. Consequently, they were granted bail in the sum of N5 million naira with two sureties each in like sum.

READ ALSO:Two Chinese, 30 others arrested by Oyo govt for illegal mining

“In addition, the court ordered that they be remanded in the custody of the EFCC pending the perfection of their bail conditions. Thereafter, the case was adjourned to Tuesday, May 14, 2024 for trial.

“When the case came up on Tuesday, the defendants who were yet to perfect their bail, opted to plead guilty to count one of the amended 11-count charge and entered a plea of not guilty to the remaining counts, prompting the court to adjourn till Wednesday for a review of facts and possible conviction.

“At the resumed sitting on Wednesday, counsel to the EFCC, Innocent Mbachie, reviewed the facts of the case and tendered in evidence the extra-judicial statements of the defendants, photographs of the defendants, samples of the minerals, photographs of the truck and the forensic report received from the Nigeria Geological Survey Agency on the analysis of the minerals.

“The defendants, represented by I.A. Ahmed, raised no objection to the admissibility of the exhibits tendered by the prosecution; hence, they were admitted in evidence by the court.

“Delivering judgment, Justice Anyadike held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and pronounced them guilty as charged.

“Consequently, the judge sentenced Hong to one year imprisonment with an option of fine of N2million, while Yi on the other hand was sentenced to one year imprisonment with an option of N1.5million. In addition, the court ordered the interim forfeiture of the 30 tons of minerals and the truck conveying same.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now