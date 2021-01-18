Two construction workers in Benin feared killed in cement mixer accident

Two construction company site workers have been declared dead in Benin, the Edo State capital, when a cement mixing machine fell on both of them.

Reports on Monday say the incident occurred on Saturday at about 2:00pm at Ogiso junction, off Murtala Mohammed Way, when the victims were working on Ogiso Flood Control Programme, awarded by Edo State Government.

The report added that the workers were working in a deep drainage under construction, when the cement mixing vehicle they were using caved into the drainage in an attempt to empty its content into the drainage, thus burying the two workers alive in the process.

The two unidentified workers, who were deep in the drainage when the vehicle caved in and poured its content were unlucky but other workers who were around the site when the incident occurred were able to jump and scamper for safety.

As at the time of filing in this report, the incident had not been confirmed by the spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, while further info revealed that the site had been abandoned as no worker was seen after the incident.

