Two cops, three bandits die in Imo police station attack

Two police officers and three bandits died in Friday’s attack on the Izombe Police Division Imo State.

The spokesman of the state police command, Mike Abattam, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Saturday in Owerri.

He said the police operatives successfully repelled the attack and recovered rifles from the bandits, while others escaped with bullet wounds.

Abattam said: “At 2:45 a.m. on August 13, armed bandits attacked the Izombe Police station, but could not gain access due to the swift response from the police.

“The bandits who engaged the police in a gun duel were overpowered and they fled into the bush.

READ ALSO: Gunmen attack station, kill Police Inspector in Imo

“ Three bandits were neutralised and their arms – one pump action gun with two rounds of live cartridges and one locally-made double barrel pistol with two expended cartridges were recovered.

“Unfortunately, the command lost two of its gallant officers in the attack.

”Our tactical teams are presently in pursuit of the bandits and combing the bush for the arrest of the fleeing bandits and possible recovery of their arms.

“The command is using this medium to call on the good people of Imo especially, the Izombe community to assist the police with credible information that will lead to the arrest of the fleeing bandits.”

Join the conversation

Opinions