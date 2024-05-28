Two courts give conflicting judgements on Kano Emirship tussle

Two courts of competent jurisdiction on Tuesday granted conflicting judgements on the Kano Emirate tussle.

Justice S. A. Amobeda of the Federal High Court, Kano, ordered the eviction of the newly installed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

The judge, who gave the order while ruling on an ex parte motion filed by supporters of the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, said the order was in the interest of the state.

He ordered the police to ensure all rights and privileges due to Bayero be given to him as the rightful Emir of Kano.

Amoboeda said: “An order of interim injunction restraining the respondents from inviting, arresting, detaining, threatening, intimidating, harassing the Applicant, or infringing on his rights is hereby granted.

“This order ensures that Emir Aminu Bayero enjoys all rights and privileges accrued to him by virtue of his position.”

In another development, Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu of the Kano State High Court ordered the protection of Sanusi and other key figures from potential harassment by state authorities.

The judge, who gave the order in a suit filed by Sanusi and four kingmakers in the state, said it was to prevent any interference with the Emir’s autonomy and the seizure of key symbols of his authority.

She said: “That an order of interim injunction is hereby granted restraining the respondents either by themselves, their agents, privies, representative, and assigns from further harassing, intimidating, inviting, arresting and or invading the personal or official residence of the applicants (Gidan Rumfa), his servants and or any of the Kano Emirate kingmakers of doing such acts that would be capable of interfering with the applicants’ rights generally in relation to this suit pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“That an order of interim injunction is hereby granted restraining the respondents from attempting to hijack, pick, commandeer, confiscate any of twin spear of authority, the Royal Hat of Dabo, the Ostrich-feathered shoes, the knife and sword of the Emir of Kano as well as symbols of authority pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

The Kano State government last week reinstated Sanusi as the 16th Emir of Kano, four years after his dethronement by former governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration.

The development has thrown the state into turmoil with individuals and groups pitching tents with all the parties in the dispute.

