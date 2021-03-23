Two COVID-19 vaccines developed in Nigeria awaiting trials – PTF | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Two COVID-19 vaccines developed in Nigeria awaiting trials – PTF
The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 said on Tuesday Nigeria is among the countries currently involved in the research for the development of COVID-19 vaccines, with two candidates currently awaiting clinical trials.
The PTF Chairman, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this at the task force briefing in Abuja.
He called for collaboration among relevant agencies to ensure that ongoing efforts at geared towards local production of the vaccine are successful.
My children tested positive for COVID-19 —Boss Mustapha
The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Department Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who was also the briefing, spoke on the rollout of the vaccine in many parts of the country.
He said: “A lot of sensitization of critical stakeholders had gone into the preparedness for the vaccine rollout.
“The NPHCDA and partner agencies, including the World Health Organization (WHO), have deployed electronic self-registration and house-to-house registration for the vaccination campaign across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Buhari to declare National Sports Festival open April 6
President Muhammadu Buhari will declare open the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled in Edo State on April 6. The...
CAF disqualifies Chad from AFCONQ, awards 3-0 victories to Namibia, Mali
Chad will no longer take part in the qualifying series of next year’s Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON) as they have...
Pick only fit Super Eagles stars for Benin Republic game, Chukwu tells Rohr
Former international and ex-Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu has advised team manager Gernot Rohr on what to do to win...
We can’t normalize racist, hateful abuses in football —Simy Nwankwo
Super Eagles forward, Simy Nwankwo has called on football authorities, other stakeholders of the game as well as social media...
AFCONQ: Rohr targets ‘at least’ draw against Benin, win over Lesotho
Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr is hoping his team would seal their Africa Cup of Nations qualification when they face...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria launches national policy on VSAT installation core skills. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria launches national policy on...
HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme for African entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week was majorly characterised by funding rounds as notable Nigerian startups raised capital from various VCs. Delivery logistics company...
Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m Series A round. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m...
Facebook launches Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa
Facebook on Friday announced the launch of Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa to address connectivity issues in the region. The...
9 free tools you can use for academic writing
We want to write the best academic pieces, and we want it easy. But the million-dollar question is, is this...