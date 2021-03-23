Two COVID-19 vaccines developed in Nigeria awaiting trials – PTF | Ripples Nigeria

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 said on Tuesday Nigeria is among the countries currently involved in the research for the development of COVID-19 vaccines, with two candidates currently awaiting clinical trials.

The PTF Chairman, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this at the task force briefing in Abuja.

He called for collaboration among relevant agencies to ensure that ongoing efforts at geared towards local production of the vaccine are successful.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Department Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who was also the briefing, spoke on the rollout of the vaccine in many parts of the country.

He said: “A lot of sensitization of critical stakeholders had gone into the preparedness for the vaccine rollout.

“The NPHCDA and partner agencies, including the World Health Organization (WHO), have deployed electronic self-registration and house-to-house registration for the vaccination campaign across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory.”

