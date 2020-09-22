Two days after, Ize-Iyamu yet to congratulate Obaseki, may head to court | Ripples Nigeria

Following conclusion of the Edo State governorship election held on Saturday, congratulatory messages have poured in for the winner, Governor Godwin Obaseki, except from his major contender, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who is yet to admit defeat.

This has led to speculations that the APC flagbearer may just be getting ready to contend the results of the election in court.

Ize-Iyamu on Sunday faulted the process that led to the emergence of Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party as winner.

He claimed that his supporters were disenfranchised while noting that his next action will be disclosed soon.

“I thank and appreciate my supporters, who had to endure many evils including being prevented from voting, for their support and determination during the election. I assure you all that I am studying the results along with other party members and will announce my next move soon,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC had sent his congratulatory message earlier on Sunday while he reinstated his commitment to a free and fair electoral process after the electoral agency, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced Obaseki’s reelection.

In his reaction, he said “My commitment to free and fair elections is firm, because without free and fair elections, the foundation of our political and moral authority will be weak.”

The President added: “I have consistently advocated for free and fair elections in the country because it is the bedrock of true democratic order.

Similarly, the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday saluted the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on his re-election for another term of four years.

The chairman of the APC national caretaker committee, Mai Mala Buni, in his congratulatory message conveyed in a statement on Monday, said the peaceful conduct of the election and its outcome represents a victory for Nigeria’s democracy.

Obaseki secured 307,955 votes across 18 local government areas to defeat Ize-Iyamu, who polled 223,619 votes.

By Oluwakemi Adelagun….

