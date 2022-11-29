Two dead, 11 injured in Bauchi auto crash

At least two people were confirmed dead and 11 others injured in an auto crash along the Toro-Magama Gumau road in the Toro local government area of Bauchi State on Monday evening.

The state’s sector command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) disclosed this in a First Information Report (FIR) issued to Journalists on Tuesday.

The agency revealed that two vehicles – an Opel Vectra and a Peugeot 406 were involved in the accident.

“13 people comprising 12 male adults and one female adult were involved in the accident. 10 male adults and one female adult were injured while two male adults died in the accident.

“The type of injuries include bruises, fractures, and cuts while the possible causes of the accident were speed limit violation (SPV), loss of control (LOC), and dangerous driving (DGD).

“The victims were evacuated to the General Hospital, Toro, for medical treatment while the corpses were deposited at the mortuary by the FRSC operatives,” the report stated.

