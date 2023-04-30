Two dead, 12 injured in Kogi auto crash

Two persons were confirmed dead and 12 others injured in an auto crash along the Zariagi-Okene road in Kogi State on Sunday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Stephen Dawulung, who confirmed this to journalists in Lokoja, said a Toyota Hiace bus conveying 18 persons was involved in the lone accident.

He added that the accident which occurred at 3:30 a.m., was caused by speed and tyre burst.

Dawulung said: “The injured have already been conveyed to Kekere Hospital, Kabba Junction, Zariagi by our personnel who carried out the rescue operation.

“Already, the corpses of the dead passengers have been claimed by relations for burial.”

The FRSC official sympathised with families of the victims and urged drivers to avoid night journeys, speed and use of worn out or expired tyres.

He also charged motorists to always observe 40 minutes rest after every four hours drive to ward off fatigue and drowsiness.

Dawulung thanked the military for providing security cover to FRSC personnel that conducted the rescue operation.

