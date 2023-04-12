Two dead, 14 injured in Ogun auto crash

Two persons were confirmed dead and 14 others injured in an auto crash along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Babatunde Farinloye, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, said a commercial bus and a trailer were involved in the crash.

“Two people died and 14 persons were injured,” Farinloye said.

He added that the accident occurred at about 7:00 p.m. when the fully loaded 18-seater bus with a plate number AKD-11-XA tried to avoid the traffic at Berger inward Ogun, and diverted to a one-way route.

The bus, however, split into two after it collided with the oncoming trailer close to Kara Bridge.

