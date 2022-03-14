Two dead, 22 injured, 18 camels killed in Bauchi accident

A ghastly motor accident which occurred in Dagauda Town, Dambam LGA of Bauchi State has claimed 2 lives, injured 22 others while 18 Camels were also killed.

According to a RTC report from RS12.12, DAMBAM Station Office, the accident occurred on 11/03/2022 at about 1150HRS while the report time was 1222HRs and arrival time by personnel of the FRSC was 1233HRS putting the response time at 11mins along the Potiskum-Dambam route.

According to the report, the location of the accident was 21km away from Dambam, at the first junction to Dagauda Town involving one commercial Toyota Hiace bus with registration number, GRR 39 XA belonging to the YOBE Line fleet.

The cause of the accident according to the FRSC report was over-speeding and obstruction of road while the 22 injured people included six male adults, 11 Female Adults, 3 Female Children and 2 Male Children while the 2 killed were Males out of the 24 involved made up of 8 Male Adults, 11 Female Adults, 3 Female Children ,and 2 Male Children.

The Corpses were taken to the General Hospital, Dambam for Treatment and Confirmation of death while no item was recovered from the scene of the accident as reported by NPF, MTD Dambam as well as ARC JS Muhammad, FRSC STO in DAMBAM LGA.

A lecturer with the College for Legal and Islamic studies Misau, Sulaiman Umar who reported the accident, said that it occurred on Friday 11th March, 2022 at Dagauda town.

According to him, “On that fateful morning of Friday 11th March, 2022, we woke up to witness an accident involving a hummer bus and a flock of Camels while crossing the road abruptly around 10.00am”.

He also said that the vehicle rammed into the flock of the Camels which resulted to the death of two people and 18 of the Camels stressing that the weather which was dusty as a result of harmattan, contributed to the accident because visibility was very poor.

Sulaiman Umar further said that, it was not the first time such incident was happening, adding that even two years ago something similar happened at the same place between a Sharon vehicle and flock of Donkeys in which some donkeys were killed.

By Yemi Kanji

