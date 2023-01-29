Metro
Two dead, 30 injured in Bauchi auto crash
Two people were confirmed dead and 30 others injured in an auto crash along the Toro-Jos road in Toro local government area of Bauchi State on Sunday.
The Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corp confirmed the incident in a report filed by its unit in the area.
The agency revealed that three vehicles – Toyota Carina E with registration number YAB427HW, a Toyota Corolla, and Toyota Hiace Bus – were involved in the accident.
The accident, according to FRSC, was caused by a speed limit violation.
The report read: “A total of 32 people comprising 27 male adults and five female adults were involved in the accident.
“The victims were evacuated to the Toro General Hospital for treatment where a medical doctor confirmed two male adults dead while 25 male adults and five female adults suffered several degrees of injuries.
“The corpses were deposited at the Toro General Hospital morgue.”
