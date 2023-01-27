Two dead, 7 injured in Bauchi auto crash

Two people were confirmed dead and seven others seriously injured in an auto crash at Zalanga village along the Bauchi – Maiduguri highway on Friday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Yusuf Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Bauchi, said a maroon Mercedes Benz and a green Volkswagen Sharon minibus were involved in the crash.

He added that nine men were involved in the accident.

Abdullahi said: “The injuries were bruises and fracture while the probable cause of the crash was overloading (OVL) and loss of control (LOC) causing blockade of one lane of the highway.

“The injured victims were taken to Zalanga PHC for first aid and later Specialist Hospital, Bauchi for further examination and treatment while the corpses were deposited at the morgue.”

