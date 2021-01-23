Two dead as herdsmen clash with Sunday Igboho’s supporters in Oyo

Two people have been confirmed dead while several others were injured in a clash between some herdsmen and supporters of Oyo State-based activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, in Igangan in the Ibarapa North local government area of the state on Friday.

It was gathered that Igboho’s supporters who have vowed to chase the herdsmen out of the state, stormed a Fulani settlement in the town to eject the Serikin Fulani, Salihu Abdukadir, and some other herdsmen accused of fuelling security problems in the area.

In the ensuing clash, two people were reportedly killed while others were seriously injured, with properties worth several millions of naira destroyed.

Eyewitnesses say those who died were herdsmen while some youths in the Igboho camp sustained injuries from gunshots.

Confirming the attack, Abdulkadir narrated how his house and property were set ablaze by the rampaging youth during the attack.

Abdulkadir said that he, his wives and children were sent out of the settlement, adding that 11 vehicles and houses were burnt in the process.

“As we speak, we are in the bush. Our cars, numbering about 11, have been burnt. Some of my children sustained injuries, and we are looking for a way to get them to the hospital. My children have left their houses for the bush. We need the government to help us. The Police, Operation Burst and other security agencies were there when they set my house ablaze,” Abdulkadir lamented.

Also confirming the incident, the state Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Alhaji Ibrahim Jiji, said:

“As we usually say, not all Fulani people are evil. Good people are among us. What can we call this now? The Serikin Fulani is a good man who has done a lot to bring peaceful coexistence between the Fulani people and the Yorubas but see how he was treated. We need the government to act now.”

Jiji also confirmed that one of the persons killed was a Fulani woman was killed. He added that he had fled the town before Igboho and his gang arrived the settlement on Friday.

