Two dead in another cult clash in Kwara | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Two dead in another cult clash in Kwara
The Kwara State Police Command, on Tuesday, confirmed the death of two middle-aged men in the Ipata/Amilengbe area of Ilorin, in a suspected renewed cult clash in the city.
The corpses of the victims were recovered by the police in a pool of their blood, while residents said the incident was caused by a cult clash that occurred in the area overnight.
According to sources, the corpse of one of the victims was seen around the Ipata Market, while the other was discovered in front of a vehicle assembly shop in the Amilegbe area.
A source who pleaded anonymity said some members of a cult group invaded the area in the night on a reprisal attack.
“The boys came brandishing guns, cutlasses and other weapons; they dealt machete blows on their first victim and ensured that he was dead before leaving. They, however, saw one Toyin Ayinde staring at them while mauling down the first victim and hacked him to death. We saw them walking away majestically without any fear.”
Read also: Pregnant woman killed in Lagos cult clash
The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the development but appealed for calm, promising that the police would embark on a thorough investigation and would bring the culprits to justice.
He said: “Two men suspected to be cultists were hacked in the Aduralere area of Ilorin by a suspected rival cult group in the wee hours of today, March 16, 2021, efforts are on top gear to get the perpetrators of the heinous crime arrested, while calm has been fully restored.”
“The Commissioner of Police has also directed DPOs to ensure that aggressive patrol of the state is activated, while law-abiding citizens are advised to go about their lawful businesses.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Man City, Real Madrid reach Champions League quarter-finals
Manchester City have advanced to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League after beating Borussia Monchengladbach 4-0 on aggregate in...
Wenger calls for FIFA World Cup to be held every two years
Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has made a call to world football governing body, FIFA, to consider hosting the senior...
Ibrahimovic recalled by Sweden five years after announcing retirement
Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be making a return to the Swedish national team following a call-up by the team five years...
Liverpool’s top-four hopes rekindled after slim win at Wolves
Diogo Jota scored the only goal of the game between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday...
Messi nets brace, equals Xavi’s record as Barca thrash Huesca to go second
Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona thrashed bottom club Huesca 4-1 in a La Liga clash at Camp Nou on...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership deal with American Fintech PayPal. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership with...
Savannah Fund launches $25m fund for African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Savannah Fund launches $25-million fund...
What are the most popular mobile devices in Nigeria in 2021?
Nigeria has the second-largest mobile market in Africa, with South Africa the only country where the devices have enjoyed greater...
MISINFORMATION: Facebook to label posts on COVID-19 vaccine
Facebook Inc, on Monday said it has put in place measures to check misinformation and conspiracies concerning the Covid-19 vaccine...
Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...
MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...