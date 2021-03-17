Two dead in another cult clash in Kwara | Ripples Nigeria

The Kwara State Police Command, on Tuesday, confirmed the death of two middle-aged men in the Ipata/Amilengbe area of Ilorin, in a suspected renewed cult clash in the city.

The corpses of the victims were recovered by the police in a pool of their blood, while residents said the incident was caused by a cult clash that occurred in the area overnight.

According to sources, the corpse of one of the victims was seen around the Ipata Market, while the other was discovered in front of a vehicle assembly shop in the Amilegbe area.

A source who pleaded anonymity said some members of a cult group invaded the area in the night on a reprisal attack.

“The boys came brandishing guns, cutlasses and other weapons; they dealt machete blows on their first victim and ensured that he was dead before leaving. They, however, saw one Toyin Ayinde staring at them while mauling down the first victim and hacked him to death. We saw them walking away majestically without any fear.”

Read also: Pregnant woman killed in Lagos cult clash

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the development but appealed for calm, promising that the police would embark on a thorough investigation and would bring the culprits to justice.

He said: “Two men suspected to be cultists were hacked in the Aduralere area of Ilorin by a suspected rival cult group in the wee hours of today, March 16, 2021, efforts are on top gear to get the perpetrators of the heinous crime arrested, while calm has been fully restored.”

“The Commissioner of Police has also directed DPOs to ensure that aggressive patrol of the state is activated, while law-abiding citizens are advised to go about their lawful businesses.”

Join the conversation

Opinions