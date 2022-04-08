Two dead, nine wounded in Israeli terror attack

At least two people were shot dead and several others were injured in a terror attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday night, according to the Israeli military authorities in a report on Friday.

The report added that nine other people were shot in the same attack with the victims being taken to Ichilov, Sheba Tel Hashomer and Wolfson hospitals, according to Magen David Adom of Israel’s national emergency medical service.

“The two terrorists who were shot dead were approximately 30 years old, and were pronounced dead at Ichilov Hospital.

“Three people in serious condition, a 20-year-old man, 28-year-old woman and 38-year-old man, were being treated for serious injuries,” Adom added.

Israeli officials said several shootings took place at Dizengoff Street, Gordon Street and surrounding areas in Tel Aviv, with Dizengoff Street a major street that runs through Tel Aviv and has many shops, bars and restaurants and comes to life with activities on Thursday nights.

READ ALSO: Terrorists have perfected plans to attack South-West –Akintoye

“It has been a very difficult night. I send my condolences to the families of those who were murdered, and I pray for the complete recovery of the wounded.

“Security forces are in pursuit of the terrorist who carried out the murderous rampage in Tel Aviv.

“Wherever the terrorist is – we will get to him. And everyone who helped him indirectly or directly will pay a price,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett wrote on Twitter.

The deadly shooting on Thursday night was one of several recent terror attacks in Israel in the past few weeks.

There were three fatal terror attacks at the end of March. On March 30, five people were shot to death in Bnei Brak, east of Tel Aviv, by a man on a motorcycle who was later killed by police.

Two days earlier, on March 28, two police officers were shot to death and four others were wounded in an attack.

A week earlier, four people were killed in a stabbing attack in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba with the suspect was shot dead by the police.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now