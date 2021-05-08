Two dead, others injured as security operatives engage smugglers in gun duel | Ripples Nigeria

There was chaos at Oja-Odan in the Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State on Thursday, when security operatives engaged in a gun duel with suspected smugglers, left two persons dead and 10 others injured.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the incident involved a joint force of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and soldiers, and occurred after a patrol team from Ogun Command Area I, intercepted about 320 50kg bags of foreign rice stockpiled in a building.

It was gathered that during the evacuation of the goods, a group of smugglers and hoodlums allegedly opened fire on the patrol team, leaving four customs operatives, one soldier, and five civilians that assisted in the evacuation with gunshot injuries.

However, in a reprisal, the patrol team killed two of the suspected smugglers and left many others with gunshot injuries.

READ ALSO: Customs blames rural communities for increased smuggling

Confirming the incident on Friday, the Customs Command’s spokesperson, Hammed Oloyede, said those injured had been taken to a hospital for proper medical attention and were currently responding to treatment.

Meanwhile, he said the patrol team succeeded in evacuating the items, arrested one suspect, Taiye Kujo, and confiscated six motorcycles used by the suspected smugglers.

He said, “An investigation is ongoing to fish out more perpetrators of this barbaric act. In this regard, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Peter Kolo assured the general public that the renewed hostilities by armed smugglers will not deter our officers and men from discharging their statutory responsibilities.”

He appealed to the traditional rulers and community leaders to caution their subjects to desist from smuggling activities or attack on security operative as anyone caught would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

By Victor Uzoho

