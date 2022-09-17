Two dead, six injured in Gombe accidents

At least two persons were confirmed dead and six others injured in three separate car crashes along the Gombe by-pass in Pantami community on Friday.

The Corps Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Gombe State, Felix Theman, confirmed the accidents in a chat with journalists on Saturday.

Theman blamed the accidents which involved one truck, one vehicle and one motorcycle on overloading, reckless driving and a faulty vehicle.

He said: “The injured persons had been taken to health centres for medical care while the corpses of those that died had been taken to the mortuary.

“The areas where the crashes took place were built up areas that were heavily populated, hence any crash had risks of casualties.”

