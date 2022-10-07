Two dead, three in critical condition after Las Vegas casino stabbings

Two people have been confirmed dead while three are in currentiy in critical condition after a stabbing spree outside a casino in Las Vegas. USA on Thursday, the police say.

The Las Vegas Police Department Sherrif, Joseph Lombardo, who addressed a press conference after the incident, said there were eight victims from the attack which started around 11:40 am local time.

According to Lombardo the “initial stabbing which occurred on the sidewalk along Las Vegas Boulevard, appears to have been unprovoked.”

“The suspect then proceeded south and stabbed five more victims, and then an additional victim on Sands Avenue.

“One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and a second died after being transported to the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, police said. Three patients are hospitalized in critical condition.

Read also:Tanker explosion leaves 2 dead, 3 maimed, 12 vehicles damaged in Ogun

“The Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner has identified the two people who died as Brent Allan Hallett, 47, of Las Vegas, and Maris Mareen Digiovanni, 30, of Las Vegas.

“The suspect was arrested and taken into custody within a matter of minutes by a security guard and police officer after fleeing the scene.

“A large kitchen knife used in the incident has been recovered from the scene. A motive is unknown. It’s hard to comprehend, hard to understand murder investigation,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now