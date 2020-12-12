Two Delta monarchs suspended over communal clash

Two Delta monarchs, the traditional rulers of Emede and Igbide clans in Isoko South Local Government Area of the state have been suspended following the killings and destruction of properties during a communal clash between the two communities.

The decision to suspend the monarchs was taken at the Isoko South Security Council held on Friday at the council’s secretariat, while also imposing a 24-hour curfew on the communities.

The decision of the security council was conveyed in a statement signed by the Press Secretary to the Council Chairman, Okah Akpotha Fidelis, adding that the salaries of the monarchs are withheld forthwith, while plans are in motion to recommend that the Delta State Government retrieve their staff of offices.

The statement further revealed that the President General of Igbide community had been declared wanted for failing to appear to ‘brief’ government on the sad occurrence.

The statement read in part: “The Isoko South Local Government Security Council arising from an emergency security meeting on the recent killings, arson and criminality in Igbide and Emede communities reached the following resolutions

“Declare killing, wanton destruction and arson acts of extreme criminality.

“Declares 24 hours indefinite curfew in Igbide and Emede communities beginning from 6pm today 11th December, 2020. Offenders to be severely punished.

“Suspends without salary, Ovies of Igbide and Emede; to officially communicate recommendation of retrieval of monarchs Staff of Offices to the Delta State Government

“Government ceases to recognise President Generals of Igbide and Emede communities. To communicate decision to companies and institutions operating in both communities.

“President General of Igbide declared wanted”.

