Two die as another vehicle plunges into river in Ogun

At least two persons were confirmed dead on Wednesday when a vehicle plunged into the Ososa River along the Ijebu Ode-Sagamu Expressway in Ogun State.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Ahmed Umar, who confirmed the accident to journalists in Ota, said one other person was seriously wounded in the incident.

A truck loaded with cement had on Monday plunged into the same river. a

The driver of the truck later died in hospital in the area.

Umar said a Toyota Camry car with registration number, MUS 370 GV, and a Lexus Jeep, marked SMK 08 HK, were involved in the accident which occurred at 3.55 p.m. on Wednesday.

The FRSC official said: “The two vehicles had a head-on collision which made the car in front to plunge into the river.

“Seven male adults were involved in the accident. Two were confirmed dead while one other sustained various degrees of injuries.

“The victims’ remains had been deposited at State Hospital morgue, Ijebu-Ode, while the survivor is also receiving treatment at the same hospital.”

