Metro

Two die as car plunges into Kwara river

Published

14 seconds ago

on

At least two persons were confirmed dead on Friday when a car plunged into a river in the Akerebiata area of Ilorin, Kwara State.

The Head of Media and Publicity for the Kwara State Fire Service, Mr. Hassan Adekunle, confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday in Ilorin.

He said the two bodies and a Toyota Yaris car with registration number – APP544E – were recovered from the river located opposite Olusola Saraki Abattoir in the state capital.

READ ALSO: Kwara Court remands woman for allegedly marrying two husbands

Adekunle said: “Rumour had it that the incident occurred during the Friday night downpour when the victims were struggling to drive through the bridge and suddenly got stuck by the flood which pushed them into the river.

“In truth, the rescue effort was a joint operation because all the people in the neighbourhood gave their full support to the firemen throughout the operation.”

He advised the general public to always avoid driving during a heavy downpour.

Opinions

