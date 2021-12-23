Two die as gas tanker crushes cars, motorcycles in Ibadan

At least two persons were confirmed dead on Thursday after a gas-laden truck lost control and crushed two taxi cabs and four motorcycles in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Director of Operations, Oyo State Fire Services, Ismail Adeleke, who confirmed the accident to journalists in Ibadan, said it occurred at the Mokola Roundabout at about 12noon.

He added that five victims who were rescued alive at the scene of the accident had been taken to hospital by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Fire Services.

Adeleke blamed the accident on reckless driving.

