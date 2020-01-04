Two die as truck rams into SUV on Otedola Bridge

Two persons lost their lives on Saturday after a truck laden with granite rammed into a Lexus SUV after coming off the crash barrier on Otedola Bridge in Lagos.

Reports have it that the truck’s head detached from its body and fell off the bridge due to the impact of the crash.

Confirming the accident, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the mangled bodies of the victims had been recovered and bagged.

Oke-Osanyintolu also explained that two people were rescued, treated on the spot and discharged, adding that one of the victims who sustained critical injuries had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Read also: Navy arrests 57 Nigerians, seven Sri-Lankans, two Ghanaians for oil theft

Oke-Osanyintolu said: “A fatal accident which claimed the lives of two adult males occurred on Otedola bridge. Two people were rescued and treated on the spot and discharged, while one was evacuated to accident and emergency hospital in a critical condition. Treatment was commenced immediately.

“Investigations conducted revealed that an articulated truck laden with several tons of granite, crashed off the crash barrier on the bridge and collided with a black coloured Lexus SUV.

“The truck’s head subsequently detached because of the impact and fell off the bridge. The mangled bodies of the victims have been recovered and bagged, while intervention to ease vehicular movement is being carried out.”

Join the conversation

Opinions