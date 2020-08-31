Two die, four missing in Lagos boat mishap

Two persons were confirmed dead in a boat mishap at Offin Ibeshe, Ikorodu area of Lagos State on Monday.

The General Manager of Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said four persons had been rescued from the accident that occurred at about 7:00 p.m. on Monday.

He, however, added that one person was still missing at the time of filing this report.

According to him, the victims were going to a relative’s funeral when the boat capsized.

Seven passengers comprising five adults including the boat captain and two toddlers were aboard the boat when the incident happened.

Emmanuel said: “The boat from Makoko community capsized into the Lagos lagoon while heading to Offin area in Ikorodu.

“Further inquires revealed that the cause of the incident was the rough water current usually recorded around the area.

“The first responder to the incident was a passenger ferry that witnessed the incident before the arrival of the LASWA rescue team.

“Inquiries revealed that the fishing boat was clearly operating outside its fishing capability and therefore not equipped with necessary safety gadgets for passengers’ ferry operation. It carried the occupants who are all related and headed to Offin for a relative’s funeral.

“Further investigations revealed that all seven passengers aboard the boat were not wearing a lifejacket. Four passengers were rescued alive, two fatalities, and one passenger missing.”

“The men of the LASEMA and Marine Police have been contacted to support the ongoing search operation for the remaining victim while further investigation is ongoing.”

