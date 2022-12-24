Two die in Anambra auto crash

Two people were confirmed dead in an auto crash along the Nteje – Awka Expressway in Anambra State on Saturday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr. Adeoye Irelewuyi, told journalists in Awka that a Toyota Hiace bus with Registration Number AGL552JT and commercial truck were involved in the accident.

He said: “According to eyewitnesses, the truck developed a fault in the early hours of today while the commercial bus collided with the parked truck and crashed.

“A total of 11 persons – four male adults, four female adults, and three female children were involved in the crash.

“FRSC rescue team from Nteje Unit took the victims to Chira Hospital in Awkuzu, where a male adult and a female child were confirmed dead, and their corpses deposited at the hospital morgue.

“Other eight persons comprising three male adults, three female adults, and two female children sustained varying degrees of injury and are receiving treatment.”

